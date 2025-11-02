Mosharraf Zaidi appointed PM Shehbaz’s spokesperson for foreign media

ISLAMABAD – Journalist and policy analyst Mosharraf Zaidi has been appointed as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s spokesperson for foreign media, it was announced on Sunday.

The official notification, shared by Information Minister Attaullah Tarar on X, stated that the appointment supersedes the Prime Minister’s earlier orders dated June 4 and the Cabinet Division’s Circular No. 3-2/2024-Min-I, dated June 10.

“The Prime Minister is pleased to appoint Mr. Mosharraf Ali Zaidi as Prime Minister’s Spokesperson for Foreign Media, with immediate effect and until further orders,” the notification read. It also requested the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Cabinet Division to take the necessary actions.

In his social media post, Tarar welcomed Zaidi, saying: “Welcome on board, brother. A great addition to our team. It’s been great working with you these past few months, looking forward to continuing this teamwork.”