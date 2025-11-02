Punjab govt extends Section 144 for seven more days

LAHORE – The Punjab Home Department has extended the enforcement of Section 144 across the province for seven more days.

All forms of protests, gatherings, processions, rallies, sit-ins, assemblies, and similar activities will remain banned. Under Section 144, the assembly of four or more people in public places and the display of any kind of weapons is completely prohibited.

The use of loudspeakers, and the publication or distribution of inflammatory, hateful, or sectarian material, is also strictly banned under Section 144.

The decision to extend Section 144 has been made to maintain law and order and protect human lives and property. The Punjab government issued these orders due to concerns over terrorism and public safety. The ban will not apply to wedding ceremonies, funerals, or burials. Officers and staff performing official duties, as well as courts, are exempt from the restrictions.

Loudspeakers may only be used for the call to prayer (Azaan) and Friday sermons (Khutbah). Due to security threats, public processions or sit-ins could become soft targets for terrorists. Malicious elements may exploit public protests to carry out anti-state activities.

The Home Department has issued a notification extending the enforcement of Section 144 until Saturday, November 8.