Beware: Viral TikTok Weight-Loss Pill ‘Molecule’ poses serious Health Risks

SAINT PETERSBURG – A weight-loss pill named Molecule has taken Russian TikTok by storm, promising rapid slimming and “eat without worries.” But behind the flashy ads and viral videos lies a dangerous reality: hospitalizations, panic attacks, and serious health risks.

A South African teen is among dozens of young people reporting alarming side effects. After taking two pills daily for just two weeks, she lost her appetite completely, developed constant thirst, and experienced extreme anxiety.

So far, several schoolchildren have been hospitalized, and one of girl in Siberia required intensive care after taking multiple doses in a desperate attempt to lose weight over the summer.

Investigations revealed shocking truth: Molecule contains sibutramine, a banned substance in the US, EU, and China due to its links to heart attacks and strokes. In Russia, it is only legally available by prescription for adults, yet it’s being sold online for as little as $8 for a 20-day supply, compared to $50–$210 for approved weight-loss drugs like Ozempic.

Authorities tried cracking down on illegal sales, but pill keeps resurfacing under new names and packaging, sometimes disguised as biscuits, light bulbs, or other everyday items on e-commerce platforms.

Doctors warn that young people, especially those with pre-existing digestive or psychological issues, are at extreme risk. “

Despite danger, Molecule remains wildly popular on TikTok, fueled by influencer promotions and viral “before-and-after” videos. Medical professionals warn other young women against taking the pills, even visiting homes to alert parents, but the online frenzy continues.