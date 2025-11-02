Private hospital sells newborn to settle delivery bills in Karachi

KARACHI – A shocking incident has emerged in Karachi’s Memon Goth area, where a newborn was allegedly sold by a private hospital for unpaid medical bills.

According to police, the hospital administration reportedly sold the infant under the pretext of settling delivery expenses.

SSP Malir Abdul Khaliq Pirzada said that police registered a case on the complaint of the child’s father and successfully recovered the newborn.

Authorities have sealed the hospital where the baby was born, while the accused — Dr. Zahra and a woman named Shama Baloch — remain at large.

Investigations revealed that Shama Baloch was a hospital employee who, in collaboration with Dr. Zahra, sold the newborn in Punjab.

According to the FIR, Dr. Zahra told the baby’s mother that if she couldn’t pay the hospital expenses, she knew a woman who “helps the poor and raises their children” and would cover the costs.

Afterward, Shama deposited the required amount, and once the baby was delivered, the hospital handed the newborn over to her. She then disappeared with the child.

Police said raids are underway to arrest the suspects, and a full investigation into the incident is ongoing.