Has Pakistan tested hypersonic missile that caused lenticular cloud in Balochistan?

QUETTA – A strange sight in the early morning sky over Balochistan’s capital Quetta confused hundreds, as Defence Minister Khawaja Asif dodged questions about possible hypersonic missile test.

During TV appearance, Asif told reporters said “Do not ask all these questions now. Ask such things in private,” leaving analysts and citizens alike wondering if Pakistan has taken a bold step in advanced weapons technology.

The unusual cloud formation, identified as a rare “lenticular cloud,” was spotted over the Koh-i-Murdar region before sunrise and stayed visible for about 20 minutes.

Social media quickly exploded with theories, with some users suggesting the phenomenon could be linked to a top-secret missile trial or new military innovation.

While the Meteorological Department confirmed the cloud’s natural origin, the Defence Minister’s cryptic response has only fueled curiosity, raising questions about what Pakistan might be testing in the remote skies of Balochistan.