India beat South Africa to win maiden Women’s World Cup

India’s women’s cricket team clinched their first-ever World Cup title by defeating South Africa comfortably by 52 runs in the 2025 final.

In the Women’s World Cup 2025 final played at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt won the toss and elected to field first, a decision that proved costly.

India’s openers, Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma, scored 45 and 87 runs respectively, providing a solid 104-run start. The other batters capitalized on this foundation to post a strong total.

Deepti Sharma played a crucial innings of 58 runs off 58 balls, while Richa Ghosh contributed 34 runs with three fours and two sixes.

India scored 298 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in their allotted overs. From South Africa, Ayabonga Khaka took the most wickets, claiming three.

South Africa put on 51 runs for the first wicket, but second-wicket batter Anneke Bosch was dismissed for a duck. Sune Luus added 25 runs, briefly supporting the captain and taking the score to 114.

Captain Laura Wolvaardt played a solid innings of 98 balls with 11 fours and a six, but lacked support from the other end, though Annemarie Dercksen scored 35 runs to offer some resistance.

South Africa were eventually all out for 246 in the 46th over, ending their hopes of becoming world champions for the first time.

Deepti Sharma also excelled with the ball, taking 5 wickets and leading India to their maiden World Cup victory.

Shafali Verma was named Player of the Match, while Deepti Sharma received the Player of the Tournament award for World Cup 2025.