Four die as truck overturns on rickshaw near MAO College in Lahore

By Web Desk
11:54 pm | Nov 2, 2025
LAHORE – In a horrific traffic accident near MAO College in Lahore, four people lost their lives.

According to eyewitnesses, a truck loaded with bottles overturned onto a rickshaw, killing all four passengers on the spot. Rescue 1122 teams reached the scene immediately after receiving the accident report.

Rescue sources stated that the deceased include 60-year-old Shabana, wife of Shafiq; 67-year-old Shafiq, son of Firdous Muhammad; 35-year-old Sajid, son of Shafiq; and 32-year-old Aqra, wife of Sajid. The bodies are being transferred to Mayo Hospital for post-mortem.

Rescue 1122 added that traffic flow in the area has been disrupted, while police have arrived at the scene and begun investigating the accident.

