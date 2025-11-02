Ahsan Bhoon Independent Group sweeps Punjab Bar Elections 2025

LAHORE – Ahsan Bhoon Independent Group secured 45 seats in Lahore during Punjab Bar Council elections, leaving rivals scrambling for position.

As per unofficial results, PTI backed candidates bagged mere 15 seats, while votes for another 15 seats are still being counted. The final official results are expected on November 17, and Federal Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar extended his congratulations to the Independent Group on its sweeping performance.

The election in Lahore was fiercely contested, with Ahsan Bhoon Group, also known as Asma Jahangir Independent Group, clashing head-to-head with Hamid Khan Professional Group over 75 seats.

Over 1.32 Lac lawyers exercised their right to vote, making this year’s election one of the most competitive in recent history. In provincial capital Lahore, 77 candidates vied for 16 seats, with over 31,000 lawyers casting ballots. Top legal eagles like Aitzaz Ahsan, Ahsan Bhoon, Hamid Khan, Ashfaq Bhullar, and Sardar Latif Khosa, were actively involved in voting.

To ensure smooth process, over 50 polling stations were set up inside LHC premises, with judicial officers acting as presiding officers. Voting ran from 8:30 AM to 5:30 PM, with a one-hour break during the day.

Analysts say results show Independent Group’s growing influence in Lahore’s legal community, as they outmaneuvered the Hamid Khan Professional Group in a high-stakes battle.