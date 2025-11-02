Fia Registers Case Against 6 Cops Over Death Of Youth In Police Custody

KARACHI – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has registered a case against six police officers over the death of a young man in police custody in Karachi.

The case has been filed under the Torture and Custodial Death Act 2022 in the FIA’s Anti-Corruption Circle, naming six officers from the Special Investigation Unit (SIU).

According to the case details, the police officers allegedly tortured the deceased, Muhammad Irfan, during custody, resulting in his death.

The case was transferred to the FIA by the court due to the custodial nature of the death.

The FIA stated that it is investigating why the deceased was illegally arrested by the police and the purpose behind his detention. The agency also mentioned that two of the named officers have been arrested, while the remaining four are still being sought.

It is noted that Irfan was taken into police custody on the morning of October 22 and died the same day. At the time of the post-mortem, his body was over 36 hours old, showing seven major signs of torture, including injuries on the head, face, and back.