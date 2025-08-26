Gold prices move up by Rs900 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs900 in local market on Tuesday in line with upward trend in international market.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association showed per tola price has surged to Rs360,700 compared to previous close of Rs359,800.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also moved up by Rs772 to Rs309,242 from Rs.308,470 in domestic market.

The rates of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs4,121 and Rs3,533 respectively.

Meanwhile, the price of wheat has surged by Rs300 per 40 kg, taking the new rate to Rs3,100 from the previous Rs2,800.

Chairman of the Pakistan Flour Mills Association, Asim Raza, expressed concern over the situation, stating that the government has failed to control wheat prices.

He highlighted that the Punjab government has deregulated the wheat market, which is contributing to the instability in prices.

Raza warned that if the current trend continues, a further increase in flour prices is likely in the coming days, potentially putting additional financial pressure on consumers.

Stakeholders are urging authorities to take immediate measures to stabilize the market and ensure the availability of wheat at reasonable rates.