Imran Khan vows not to bow or strike deal, asks PTI to boycott by-elections

RAWALPINDI – PTI founder Imran Khan has said that solitary confinement and intimidation will achieve nothing, adding that he will neither bow down nor strike any deal.

During a meeting with his sisters, including Aleema Khan, at Adiala Jail, Imran Khan reiterated his stance, saying, “I will not bow, nor will I compromise.”

Speaking to the media alongside her sisters, Aleema Khan expressed gratitude to party workers for standing by them for months, noting that they had been denied a meeting for the past three months. She said it was the first time in four months that all sisters were allowed to meet together, while lawyers including Salman Akram Raja, Barrister Gohar, and Ali Zafar were also given access.

She confirmed that Imran Khan’s health was fine, though he had an eye issue for which they were filing an application in court. Doctors from PIMS Hospital will examine his eyes.

Quoting Imran Khan, she said, “If the judges had a conscience, such oppression would not have happened.” He was also informed about the arrests of Sher Shah and Shahryar, to which he remarked that the entire responsibility for such injustices lay with the judiciary.

On disqualifications and convictions, Imran Khan said such actions had never happened in Pakistan before. He accused Mohsin Naqvi of destroying cricket, claimed the mainstream media had lost credibility among the people, and said it had been silenced under pressure.

Khan opposed a military operation in Waziristan, warning it would only create instability. He also said Afghan refugees should not be expelled from Pakistan, calling their forced return against Islamic values and admitting he was ashamed of it.

He expressed grief over the devastation caused by floods in Buner and other areas, saying the Billion Tree Project’s importance should now be clear to the people.

The PTI founder directed the party to resign from all parliamentary committees and instructed Barrister Gohar Khan and Salman Akram Raja regarding by-elections. He said PTI should not contest by-polls, as doing so would legitimize them.

Aleema Khan added that Imran Khan rejected Salman Akram Raja’s resignation and called for another meeting of the political committee today, after which a final decision would be made. She said Imran Khan’s clear stance is that by-elections should not be legitimized, but differing views within the party would also be considered.

She further said Bushra Bibi was in good health and that today’s court proceedings had a positive atmosphere.