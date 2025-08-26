Which Books are keeping Imran Khan busy in Jail?

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan’s jailed former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan is a well-versed politician, who spends some his time reading literature and history.

For Oxford graduate leader, jail time offered uninterrupted time to read, study, helping him deepen his knowledge of history, philosophy, politics, and spirituality. To transform his time behind bars at Adiyala, PTI chief is going through some interesting books.

His Personal study has been delivered to Jail, reportedly through his lawyer Barrister Salman Safdar as jail administration confirmed receiving the books, which Khan is expected to read during his incarceration. The selection shows Khan’s deep interest in history, politics, and Islamic thought. The books include

The Black Jacobins by CLR James, a classic on the Haitian Revolution. On Palestine by Noam Chomsky and Ilan Pappé, a critical analysis of the Palestinian struggle. Reopening Muslim Minds by Mustafa Akyol, a contemporary call for reform in Muslim thought. The Life of Salahuddin Ayyubi by Baha al-Din ibn Shaddad, a biography of the legendary Muslim leader. Caliphate by Hugh Kennedy, a historical account of the Islamic caliphate. Lost Islamic History by Firas Alkhateeb, a narrative of Islamic civilization’s forgotten legacy.

Meanwhile, the written order of the recent Toshakhana case hearing inside Adiala Jail against Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi has also been released. Special Judge Central, Shah Rukh Arjumand, directed that lawyers who have submitted their power of attorney, as well as family members present outside the jail, should be allowed to attend the proceedings.

Barrister Salman Safdar had earlier raised objections to restrictions on lawyers and family attendance during the jail hearings, after which the court disposed of the petition.