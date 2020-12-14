PM Imran recommends another book to the nation

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has developed a somewhat unique yet healthy habit of recommending books to the public.

In a digital world like ours, where the attention spans are becoming shorter day by day, we really need to train our brains to concentrate and learn. These skills requires patience - and reading is an excellent way to gain not just that, but to also develop critical and analytical abilities.

"This month I recommend the book History of the Pathans by Brig (r) Haroon Rashid," the Premier encouraged.

"Volume 7 which I am reading is about Pathan tribes like mine who came to India from Afghanistan in the last one thousand years and settled in various parts of India," he said, adding that it traces the role they played in shaping the history of the Subcontinent.

Khan recommended Capitalism's Achilles Heel, back in November. An eye-opening account of how white-collar criminals, businessmen and politicians illegally launder dirty money, and its impact on individuals, institutions and countries.

The Forty Rules of Love by Elif Shafak, narrating the tales of Maulana Jalal-ud-Din Rumi and his companion Shams Tabraiz, also made it to his list in October.

Prime Minister’s recommendations aren’t limited to books, he even recommends TV shows to the people of Pakistan.

Everyone is well aware of Khan's love for Diliris Ertugrul - that eventually got the entire nation hooked, and the cast of the show gained immense popularity in the South Asian country with the show’s main cast lately visiting the country, and appearing in Pakistani ads.