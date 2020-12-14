Nepra hikes electricity price in fuel readjustment
04:35 PM | 14 Dec, 2020
Nepra hikes electricity price in fuel readjustment
ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) approved on Monday an increase of Rs1.11 per unit in the electricity price as fuel readjustment "on account of variations in the fuel charges for the month of September 2020."

The regulatory body said that the increase will be collected in December bills. The hike will not be applicable on electricity prices received by K- Electric.

Furthermore, the new tariff will also not affect lifeline consumers.

The Nepra said during the period, the power production cost of was stood at Rs3.95 per unit while the reference cost of electricity in September was Rs2.84 per unit.

