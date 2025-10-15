Fpsc Announces Final Results Of Css Exam 2024

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) has released the final results of the 2024 Central Superior Services (CSS) Examination.

Out of 15,602 candidates who appeared for the written test, 397 passed, and after the interview (viva voce) stage, 387 candidates were declared fully qualified.

The final list comprises 207 men and 180 women, with an overall success rate of just 2.48%, reflecting the exam’s highly competitive nature.

FPSC has recommended 229 candidates for appointment across various services and cadres, including 119 men and 110 women, highlighting strong female representation among the top qualifiers.

These results emphasize the rigorous merit-based selection process and the increasing participation of women in Pakistan’s civil service.