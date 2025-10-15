Imran Khan offers to mediate peace between Pakistan, Afghanistan

RAWALPINDI – Imran Khan has stated that if released on parole, he can help establish peace between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

According to reports, Barrister Dr Saif met with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan at Adiala Jail, where they discussed the rising tensions between the two countries in detail.

After the meeting, Dr. Saif said that Imran Khan expressed deep concern over the escalating tensions, noting that conflict between two neighboring Muslim countries serves no one’s interest.

Imran Khan emphasized that disputes should be resolved through dialogue rather than fighting.

Offering to play a role in peace-building, he stated that if granted parole, he could contribute to establishing peace and resolving the conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan.