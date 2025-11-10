PTI Senator Saifullah Abro helps Govt secure Two-Thirds Majority for 27th Amendment

ISLAMABAD – 27th Constitutional Amendment report got 64 votes in favor, as ruling alliance secured required two-thirds majority in the house. This amendment aims to introduce significant changes to Pakistan’s judicial structure, military command framework & federal-provincial revenue balance.

The upper house of parliament passed 27th constitutional amendment with 64 votes in favor. Opposition members including PTI Senator Saifullah Abro, JUI’s Malik Ahmad Khan, and BNP (Mengal) independent Senator Naseema Ehsan voted in favor of the 27th Constitutional Amendment, helping the government secure a two-thirds majority.

Senator Naik earlier tabled the report with some modifications. He explained that the amendment seeks to establish Constitutional Court. The committee unanimously approved the creation of the court, with certain adjustments.

Under the proposed amendment, courts from all regions will be included. High Courts will also participate in the Constitutional Court, with judges being nominated for the court. The committee recommended reducing the eligibility period for judges from seven years to five years.

Additionally, the chairman explained that the clause granting lifetime immunity to the President has been revised. If the President assumes a public office, this immunity will be temporarily revoked and will be reinstated once the office is vacated.