Currency Rates in Pakistan Open Market US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Update – 10 Nov 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows stability against major foreign currencies, with US dollar, Euro, and UK pound maintaining narrow trading ranges, according to the latest rates issued by currency dealers.

US Dollarwas being bought at Rs282.60 and sold at Rs282.85, showing little change compared to the previous session. The euro traded at Rs332.20 for buying and Rs335.70 for selling, while the UK pound sterling was quoted at Rs381.35 and Rs384.35, respectively.

UAE Dirham stood at Rs76.95 for buying and Rs77.95 for selling, and the Saudi riyal was recorded at Rs75.75 and Rs76.35, respectively.

Other notable currencies also saw mild fluctuations. Canadian dollar traded between Rs205.90 and Rs212.90, the Australian dollar between Rs185.65 and Rs190.65, while the Bahraini dinar remained one of the highest-valued currencies, quoted at Rs747.10 for buying and Rs754.60 for selling.