Currency Rates in Pakistan Open Market US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Update – 10 Nov 2025

By News Desk
8:55 am | Nov 10, 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows stability against major foreign currencies, with US dollar, Euro, and UK pound maintaining narrow trading ranges, according to the latest rates issued by currency dealers.

US Dollarwas being bought at Rs282.60 and sold at Rs282.85, showing little change compared to the previous session. The euro traded at Rs332.20 for buying and Rs335.70 for selling, while the UK pound sterling was quoted at Rs381.35 and Rs384.35, respectively.

UAE Dirham stood at Rs76.95 for buying and Rs77.95 for selling, and the Saudi riyal was recorded at Rs75.75 and Rs76.35, respectively.

Other notable currencies also saw mild fluctuations. Canadian dollar traded between Rs205.90 and Rs212.90, the Australian dollar between Rs185.65 and Rs190.65, while the Bahraini dinar remained one of the highest-valued currencies, quoted at Rs747.10 for buying and Rs754.60 for selling.

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan

Currency Buying Selling
US Dollar 282.60 282.85
Euro 332.20 335.70
UK Pound Sterling 381.35 384.35
UAE Dirham 76.95 77.95
Saudi Riyal 75.75 76.35
Australian Dollar 185.65 190.65
Bahrain Dinar 747.10 754.60
Canadian Dollar 205.90 212.90
Chinese Yuan 39.29 39.69
Danish Krone 43.15 43.55
Hong Kong Dollar 36.10 36.45
Indian Rupee 3.10 3.19
Japanese Yen 1.88 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar 914.25 923.25
Malaysian Ringgit 66.80 67.40
New Zealand Dollar 158.25 160.25
Norwegian Krone 27.52 27.82
Omani Riyal 731.70 739.20
Qatari Riyal 77.00 77.80
Singapore Dollar 217.25 222.05
Swedish Krona 29.25 29.55
Swiss Franc 346.65 349.40
Thai Baht 8.55 8.70
     
News Desk

