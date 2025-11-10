Power Shift in making in Pakistan as Senate takes up 27th Amendment today

ISLAMABAD – A major political showdown is expected in Senate today on Monday as 27th Constitutional Amendment Bill is set to be formally presented for approval.

The Senate session, scheduled for 11 a.m., promises intense debate as Senator Farooq H. Naek tables the Standing Committee on Law and Justice’s report before the House, followed by the Law Minister moving the amendment bill for passage.

The proposed amendment, which has already sparked heated discussions in parliamentary corridors, includes sweeping constitutional changes.

Over weekend, the joint parliamentary committee finalized crucial amendments to Article 243 after marathon consultations. Insiders revealed that a consensus has been achieved on the establishment of constitutional courts, a long-debated proposal set to transform Pakistan’s judicial landscape.

Ruling alliance members stirred debate further by introducing three additional amendments during the joint session. Parliamentary sources confirmed that the discussions on the draft have concluded, with final decisions on the fresh proposals expected tomorrow. The committees handling amendment are putting the final touches on their recommendations today. Meanwhile, the Awami National Party (ANP), Balochistan National Party (BNP), and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) have each tabled their own sets of proposals — adding fuel to the already fiery political atmosphere.

ANP’s demand to rename Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the BNP’s push to increase provincial assembly seats for Balochistan have drawn significant attention. The government, however, has sought more time to review these suggestions, with a final verdict anticipated by tomorrow.

Equally significant is committee’s approval of new constitutional court system and an extension of the judicial timeframe for pending cases, stretching the limit from six months to one year. According to insiders, any case not pursued within a year will be deemed settled, marking a dramatic shift in Pakistan’s judicial process.