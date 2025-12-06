Ahmad Noorani, Jamil Farooqui, Seemabia Tahir declared absconders in Propaganda Case

ISLAMABAD – Journalists Ahmad Noorani, Jameel Farooqui, and PTI leader Seemabia Tahir have been declared proclaimed offenders in high-profile cases linked to alleged social media propaganda against Pakistan Army.

Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Abbas Shah ordered arrest warrants against the trio after they repeatedly failed to appear in court despite multiple summons.

The cases, registered in July and August 2025, have already seen challans submitted by the National Counter-Cybercrime and Investigation Agency (NCCIA). Court officials emphasized that the action came after the suspects’ persistent absence, signaling a major escalation in ongoing investigations.

Earlier this year, Islamabad High Court (IHC) summoned the city’s Inspector General of Police in response to plea filed by journalist Ahmad Noorani’s mother, seeking recovery of his two brothers who went missing from their Islamabad home earlier this week.

The US-based journalist faced action after publishing an investigative report on a high-ranking military officer and his family. His mother alleges that the brothers were “forcibly disappeared” by unidentified officials, possibly from intelligence agencies, in retaliation for Noorani’s reporting.

IHC directed authorities to provide a detailed report, expressing dissatisfaction with the police’s initial response, and has scheduled the IGP to appear on March 26.