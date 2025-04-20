Journalist Ahmed Noorani’s brothers recovered from Katcha dacoits, claims journalist

ISLAMABAD – Two brothers of Pakistani journalist Ahmed Noorani have reportedly been located, an Islamabad based journalist claimed, quoting senior police officers.

Journalist Umar Cheema said the brothers—Mohammad Saifur Rehman Haider and Mohammad Ali—have yet to make contact with their family, raising concerns over their wellbeing and the circumstances amid their disappearance from capital.

The incident dates back to early to March when the brothers of US based journo went missing from their residence in Islamabad. According to their mother, Ameena Bashir, the brothers were forcibly abducted by unidentified individuals linked to agencies around in the wee hours.

The family was harassed and abduction is linked to the recent investigative work of her son, Noorani, who has been publishing reports critical of powerful quarters.

Earlier, Islamabad High Court summoned Inspector General (IG), and issued a directive for the SHO of Noon police station to provide a detailed report on the matter.

The case has drawn significant public attention, particularly after it was revealed that three days passed without authorities filing an FIR, despite repeated demands from the family and their lawyer, Imaan Hazar Mazari. The delay in action has sparked criticism from human rights groups, who have raised concerns over the growing trend of enforced disappearances in Pakistan.