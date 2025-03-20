Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Journalist Ahmad Noorani’s mother knocks on IHC door to recover missing sons

Journalist Ahmad Nooranis Mother Knocks On Ihc Door To Recover Missing Sons

ISLAMABAD – Investigative Journalist Ahmad Noorani’s mother moved to Islamabad High Court to recover two of his sons who were abducted by unidentified individual after a recent development.

Amid outrage and strong reaction to the enforced disappearance of Ahmad Noorani’s brothers, the mother of US-based Pakistani journo filed a petition Islamabad High Court for the recovery of Saifur Rehman Haider and Muhammad Ali, as the duo was forcibly disappeared after fresh reports against powerful quarters.

The petition mentioned that two brothers were kidnapped from their Islamabad residence at 1:00 am by people said to be intelligence officials. It mentioned that brothers, who are engineers by profession, had no involvement in Noorani’s journalism and that their abduction was a direct act of reprisal against the journalist for his work.

The petition argues that the abduction constitutes serious violation of the brothers’ constitutional rights and is part of a broader pattern of silencing dissent and criminalizing journalism in the country. Despite submitting an application for the registration of a First Information Report (FIR), the family claims that no such report has been filed to date.

The petition urges court to order the immediate recovery of the two men, investigate those responsible for their abduction, and ensure that the brothers are granted access to their family and legal representation. It also demands that court direct the authorities to reveal the charges against the brothers and disclose their place of detention.

The petition nominated interior secretary, defence ministry, Islamabad IGP and the Station House Officer (SHO) of the local Police Station.

Ahmad Noorani Story

Noorani filed a story on his portal Fact Focus about a top military official and his relatives, which according to sources led to late late-night raid, and harassment.

The family mentioned how scores of men raided their home, attempting to break down the main gate. The family members locked themselves in an upstairs room, but the intruders broke into the room, seized mother’s phone, and disconnected a call she was making to Noorani.

The men also took family’s phones, including those belonging to both brothers and one of their daughters.

Ahmad Noorani’s brothers abducted, family harassed after shocking revelations

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

