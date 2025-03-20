PM Shehbaz, Saudi crown prince resolve to further strengthen bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with Saudi Crown Prince and PM Mohammed bin Salman as they reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening defense and security cooperation, recognizing the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing regional security challenges.

The prime minister was accompanied by the Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Chief of the Army Staff General Asim Munir and Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz.

The meeting reaffirmed the strong and historic ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, with discussions focused on enhancing cooperation in economic, trade, investment, energy and defense sectors. Both leaders expressed satisfaction with the growing economic collaboration between the two nations.

The prime minister appreciated the Kingdom’s commitment to increasing investments in key sectors, which will contribute to Pakistan’s economic growth and stability. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening defense and security cooperation, recognizing the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing regional security challenges.

The two leaders held in-depth discussions on the evolving regional situation as well as geopolitical landscape. They agreed to work closely at all levels for promoting their shared vision for peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

Saudi Crown Prince acknowledged the significant contributions of the Pakistani community in Saudi Arabia and agreed to enhance measures to facilitate their welfare. Both the leaders emphasized the need to further strengthen people-to-people ties, cultural exchanges, and educational collaboration.

PM Shehbaz and the Crown Prince reaffirmed their commitment to elevating Pakistan-Saudi Arabia partnership to new heights, guided by mutual respect, shared interests, and a common vision for progress and prosperity.