Ahmad Noorani’s brothers abducted, family harassed after shocking revelations

ISLAMABAD – Ahmad Noorani, a US based Pakistani journalist, has claimed that two of his brothers were abducted from their home in Islamabad late on Tuesday night by unknown men.

In a social media post, Noorani explained that group of unidentified men stormed his residence in capital city and forcibly entered when his mother did not open the door. The men took both his brothers to an undisclosed location, and they confiscated phone of his sister who tried filming these men.

Noorani further revealed that despite his family’s efforts, local police refused to register a formal complaint regarding the abduction. Azad Syed, another journalist, took to social media to confirm attack on Noorani’s family members. He urged fellow journalists to raise voice for the victims.

Noorani, who runs the investigative platform Fact Focus, is known for his hard hitting stories of powerful figures. His reporting often led to controversy, and he has previously faced threats—he was attacked in 2017 while living in Pakistan, and his wife was threatened in 2021.

The journalist has also recently been targeted by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), which filed charges against him under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) for allegedly spreading “propaganda” related to the Jaffar Express train attack on March 11.

As of now, the whereabouts of Noorani’s brothers remain unknown, and the case continues to raise questions about press freedom and the safety of journalists in Pakistan.