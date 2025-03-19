Bushra Ansari shares negative side of Ramazan transmissions’ trend in Pakistan

KARACHI – Senior Pakistani actress Bushra Ansari has expressed her concerns over rising trend of Ramazan transmission in the country, saying people have forgotten the essence of worship in the holy month because of them.

In her new vlog, she commented on the current trend of Ramadan transmissions, saying that earlier people used to fast with religious fervour, but now they are merely fasting without real devotion.

While preparing Iftar at her home, she conversed with her fans and shared that in the past, people would fast with devotion, recite the Holy Quran, and engage in prayers.

However, now people spend their fasting hours watching Ramazan transmissions instead of focusing on worship.

She added that such transmissions did exist before, but they were not as trendy as they are now. Calling the previous times better, Ansari admitted that she herself sometimes participates in these transmissions because people enjoy them and it cheers them up.

Bushra Ansari believed that when people did not watch Ramazan transmissions, they would engage more in worship, recite prayers, and truly spend their fasts in devotion.

She concluded by saying that nowadays, people have started fasting without worship, merely spending their time in front of the television rather than in spiritual practices.