Former commissioner’s daughter punches airhostess in Serene Air’s Quetta-Islamabad flight

QUETTA – A daughter of a former commissioner assaulted an airhostess in a flight of Serene Air at the Quetta airport, it emerged on Wednesday.

Reports said Saima Jogzai and his father Iftikhar Ahmed Jogzai boarded flight number 540 from Quetta International Airport for Islamabad when the incident occurred.

The ex-commissioner’s daughter got enraged after the cabin crew asked her to fasten the seat belt and she started abusing her.

At which, the pilot aborted the flight take off and asked the security officials to offload the father-daughter duo.

Saima Jogzai refused to disembark from the plane and, in anger, punched a flight attendant. According to the airline management, the flight attendant began to bleed from her nose, and one of her teeth was also broken due to the punch.

Following the injury to the flight attendant, the Airport Security Force (ASF) took both the father and daughter into custody.

The airline management reported stated that after the incident, the Balochistan administration exerted pressure to resolve the matter.

The Commissioner of Quetta immediately arrived at the Quetta airport, inquired about the situation from ASF, and instructed them to settle the matter.

Later, a written apology was obtained from the former commissioner and his daughter. After the apology, they were allowed to leave without any legal action. Meanwhile, the injured flight attendant was sent to the hospital for treatment.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

