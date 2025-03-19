Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Pakistan Govt formally announces Eidul-Fitr 2025 Holidays; See Notification

ISLAMABAD – The federal government announced three holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr for all state-run offices. In a notification, the Cabinet Division said Prime Minister is pleased to announce holidays from March 31, Monday to April 2 Wednesday.

The notification issued on March 19 said: “In continuation of Cabinet Division’s circular No. 10.01/2024-Min-II dated 23,d December 2024 regarding Public and Optional holidays for the year 2025, it is notified that the Prime Minister has been pleased to declare 31 March to 2nd April, 2025 (Monday to Wednesday) as public holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr”.

Eid Holidays 2025

Pakistan Govt Formally Announces Eid Ul Fitr 2025 Holidays See Notification

 

Earlier, Pakistanis expected week-long holidays for Eidul Fitr 2025, with reports claiming from March 29 to April 5.

Eid 2025: Will Pakistanis get Fresh Currency Notes from State Bank this year?

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is set to meet on evening of March 30, 2025, to observe Shawwal moon and determine the date for Eid ul Fitr in Pakistan. Islanic scholars and met officials will also review moon sighting reports across the country. Based on astronomical predictions, Eid ul Fitr is expected to be on March 31, 2025.

The committee will confirm the date by examining reports and testimonies before making an official announcement.

Eid ul-Fitr 2025: Four Holidays announced for private sector workers this year

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

