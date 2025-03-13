Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Eid 2025: Will Pakistanis get Fresh Currency Notes from State Bank this year?

ISLAMABAD – Anticipation for Eidul Fitar is building as holy month of Ramazan progresses, and many Pakistanis are awaiting the issuance of fresh currency notes for ‘Eidi tradition’ among children.

Sources familiar with development claimed that the chances of issuance of fresh notes this year are quite low.

As millions of rupees worth of fresh currency notes are released by the central bank ahead of Eid, but there has been no official word from SBP regarding the release of new currency notes. The chances of such an issuance this year are slim, in light of the lack of prior announcements.

Last year, the State Bank refrained from issuing fresh notes, which left many disappointed. With Eidul Fitr 2025 expected to fall on March 31, the public is growing curious as they await news of whether the beloved tradition will continue this year.

In previous years, State Bank introduced an SMS service to help people obtain fresh currency notes from nearby bank branches. Citizens would send an SMS with their CNIC/Smart card number and desired e-branch ID to the shortcode 8877, and in return, they would receive a redemption code along with the branch address and code validity.

The service allowed individuals to collect three packets of Rs. 10 notes and one packet each of Rs. 50 and Rs. 100 notes from their assigned e-branch. However, it remains unclear if this service will be available this year, further fueling the public’s curiosity.

Eidul Fitr 2025 is expected to be on March 31, offering a few days of holidays. A final decision will be made by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee based on the moon sighting.

