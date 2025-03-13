Holiday announced for annual Urs of Hazart Sachal Sarmast

KHAIRPUR – A holiday has been announced across the Kairpur district of Sindh on March 14 on the occasion of the Urs of Sufi poet, Hazrat Sachal Sarmast.

The 204th Urs of the multilingual poet Hazrat Sachal Sarmast will begin on Friday, and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, will inaugurate the auspicious event by offering a ceremonial cloth (chadar) at the shrine.

On the occasion of the Urs, Deputy Commissioner Syed Ahmad Fawad Shah, has issued a notification declaring a public holiday throughout the district.

The event will begin on Saturday, and devotees from Pakistan as well as other countries will participate in the event.

To oversee the arrangements for the Urs, SSP Khairpur visited the shrine of Sachal Sarmast and also toured the CCTV monitoring room.