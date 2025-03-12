Eid ul-Fitr 2025: Four Holidays announced for private sector workers this year

RIYADH – First Ashra of Ramazan finally ends and anticipation of Eid ul Fitr is building up as Muslims wait for whole year to celebrate Eid, one of the two major Islamic festivals.

Ahead of Eid 2025, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development announced a four-day holiday for the private sectors and non-profit organizations in the Kingdom.

Eid ul-Fitr is expected to be on either March 30 or 31, depending on the moon sighting. Ministry has declared a four-day holiday for the private and non-profit sectors, with the break scheduled to begin on Sunday, March 30 and continue until Tuesday, April 2.

Authorities also revealed holiday dates for Eid ul-Adha, which will be of six days. Eid ul-Adha holidays will commence on Thursday, June 5, 2025 (9th of Dhu al-Hijjah 1446), and will extend until June 10, 2025.

These announcements provide relief and excitement for workers in the private and non-profit sectors, allowing them to celebrate the Islamic festivals with family and loved ones.