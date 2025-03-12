Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Eid ul-Fitr 2025: Four Holidays announced for private sector workers this year

RIYADH – First Ashra of Ramazan finally ends and anticipation of Eid ul Fitr is building up as Muslims wait for whole year to celebrate Eid, one of the two major Islamic festivals.

Ahead of Eid 2025, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development announced a four-day holiday for the private sectors and non-profit organizations in the Kingdom.

Eid ul-Fitr is expected to be on either March 30 or 31, depending on the moon sighting. Ministry has declared a four-day holiday for the private and non-profit sectors, with the break scheduled to begin on Sunday, March 30 and continue until Tuesday, April 2.

Authorities also revealed holiday dates for Eid ul-Adha, which will be of six days. Eid ul-Adha holidays will commence on Thursday, June 5, 2025 (9th of Dhu al-Hijjah 1446), and will extend until June 10, 2025.

These announcements provide relief and excitement for workers in the private and non-profit sectors, allowing them to celebrate the Islamic festivals with family and loved ones.

Sindh govt to release advance salaries for employees ahead of Eid

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Malaysian Ringgits to Pakistani rupees rate unchanged today on March 12
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search