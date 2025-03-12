Pakistanis finally get access to Google Wallet: Your Guide to setup and use GPay

ISLAMABAD – Google Wallet has been rolled out in Pakistan, making life easier by ending need for physical cash and offering seamless, secure, and fast way to make payments.

With this launch, users in country of 242 million can now store payment cards, loyalty cards, and boarding passes on their phones, making transactions faster and more efficient. From shopping online to making in-store purchases, this will be easiest options to make payments.

Google Wallet also enables users to store important travel documents such as boarding passes and tickets securely on their mobile devices.

Google Wallet in Pakistan

In first phase, consumers of Bank of Punjab, Bank AlFalah, Faysal Bank, HBL, JazzCash, Meezan Bank, and UBL can set up their accounts.

Several brands and companies like Karachi Electric (KE) will soon offering payments with this app to allow users to complete purchases effortlessly using Google Pay.

It will also help keeping boarding passes from airlines, with the option to add tickets from popular travel platforms, ensuring travelers receive real-time updates and notifications about flight schedules, and check-in details.

Guide to Set Up Google Wallet: