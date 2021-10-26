T20 World Cup: Hilarious memes storm Twitter ahead of PAKvNZ match
DUBAI – Microblogging site is all flooded with rib-tickling memes ahead of the highly anticipated game against Kiwis, who called off their historic tour minutes before the first match last month.
New Zealand, who snubbed Pakistan citing security alert, will face Babar-led squad for the first time since the visitors ended Pakistan’s tour.
Pakistani squad thumped India by 10 wickets in the teams’ opening Super 12 match while the cricket-loving nation is still not over epic win against arch-rival, as they are excitedly waiting for today’s game to take revenge from Kiwis.
In the head-to-head record in T20 cricket, Pakistan won 14 times while New Zealand managed to beat 10 times.
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson hopes Men in Green will not hold any grudges after the abandonment of the tour as there are a lot of good relations within the two teams however PCB chairman Rameez Raja told players to channel their anger at the tournament.
PAKvNZ: Pakistan ready to take on New Zealand ... 01:30 PM | 26 Oct, 2021
Pakistani will take on New Zealand in T20 World Cup clash today at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The much-awaited match ...
Raja said Pakistan's first target was India; and, New Zealand and England are also on target.
Meanwhile, social media users are sharing interesting memes ahead of today's fixture on Facebook and Instagram. Check some of the reactions here:
After #PakVsInd, time for #PakVsNz. pic.twitter.com/PJ0JeZpjgW— Eddi Adeen (@EddiAdeen) October 25, 2021
What a line.... Hahhahahhaa what an advertisement @ParkViewPk 😂😂👌👌👌👌👌👌🇵🇰🇵🇰🇵🇰🇵🇰🇵🇰— Qadir Khawaja (@iamqadirkhawaja) October 25, 2021
Pakistan Zindabaad#T20WorldCup #PakvsNz #PakistanZindabad #Pakistan #PakistanCricket #PakvsNz #NZvsPAK #BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/9yvMMgrESV
Pakistanis to New Zealanders right now:#PakvsNz pic.twitter.com/7BXsQdT76z— 🇵🇰 (@YaZoraiz) October 26, 2021
Time to beat New Zealand and solve their security problems 😂😂#PakvsNz pic.twitter.com/7iCpkwuHzq— Faisal Choudhary (@faisal_hazarvi) October 25, 2021
New Zealand 🤣😂😂#PakvsNz pic.twitter.com/mxuHlmOLHQ— ahsanali. 🇵🇸. babar 🏏❤️ (@ahsanali185) October 25, 2021
Thiss 🔥😂#PakvsNz pic.twitter.com/6zV5oscEQ0— 𝓐𝓭𝓭𝓲_𝓽𝔀𝓮𝓮𝓽𝓼𝓼 (@addi_tweetss) October 25, 2021
Ind to NZ:#PakvsNz #PAKvIND pic.twitter.com/GrCsjH6MMf— M Gulzaib 🇵🇰 #IStandwithPalestine (@Veyy__Gul) October 25, 2021
NZ after watching Pakistan Team Performance: #Pakvsnz pic.twitter.com/aMnEgoa6jq— JahanZaib (@JahanZaibb_) October 25, 2021
