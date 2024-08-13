Shahid Afridi honored by UAE govt with Independence Day Award

DUBAI – Pakistan cricket legend Shahid Afridi has been recognized by United Arab Emirates (UAE) government with a prestigious award. This accolade was presented during a grand ceremony held to mark the 77th Independence Day of Pakistan.

The event celebrated the achievements of a distinguished group of Pakistanis including Shahid Afridi, one of the great names in cricket world. Squash champion Jahangir Khan, and hockey star Shahnaz Sheikh also joined Afridi where the duo received awards for their significant contributions.

A clip shared on Afridi’s Instagram account shows the former skipper receiving 'Independence Day Award' from UAE officials. He also expressed his gratitude to Emiratis for honor and for organizing event in collaboration with Pakistani community.

Afridi also expressed his delight at large turnout, stating, It’s a great honor for me and for Pakistan. He also conveyed message to Pakistanis residing in United Arab Emirates, reminding them that, "wherever you are in the world, as Pakistanis, you are ambassadors of your country."

The star player praised UAE government for consistent support and respect towards Asian nation and its people. He also urged Pakistanis to uphold the values of Islam, emphasizing that peace and respect for law and order are crucial.