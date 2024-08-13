Search

Lifestyle

Actress Nimra Khan survives kidnapping attempt in Karachi

Web Desk
10:49 AM | 13 Aug, 2024
Actress Nimra Khan survives kidnapping attempt in Karachi

Lollywood star Nimra Khan has escaped an alleged kidnapping attempt in country's largest city Karachi as she raised concerns over women's safety in Pakistan.

The Hangor star shared a video narrating her ordeal as she narrowly escaped a kidnapping attempt. where three armed men tried to force her into their vehicle at gunpoint.

Khan said she resisted and managed to escape but noted that no passerby helped her or stopped the abductors. Eventually, a passing family and hotel staff came to her rescue.

I am Muslim proudly but I am sorry being Pakistani I dont know what should I say, she captioned the post.

She broke down into tears, and questioned safety of women in Pakistan, sparking widespread outrage and calls for stronger protective measures.

The clip went viral, with many urging authorities to take action against the perpetrators.

Video of Aliza Sahar 'being kidnapped' by armed men surfaces

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

10:49 AM | 13 Aug, 2024

Actress Nimra Khan survives kidnapping attempt in Karachi

11:17 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

Sania Mirza makes style statement in multi-coloured dress

02:50 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

‘My Discovery of God’ – Hamza Ali Abbasi publishes Islamic book

01:18 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

Pakistani music icon Haniya Aslam passes away at 43

12:44 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

Pakistani Movie 'GUNJAL Entangled' premiered in Saudi Arabia by ...

10:22 AM | 12 Aug, 2024

Fawad Khan's latest track 'Taara/Diamonds' featuring Bilal Ali, Maria ...

Lifestyle

08:58 PM | 11 Aug, 2024

Zoya Nasir snubs fan over age-shaming remarks

09:37 PM | 11 Aug, 2024

Mehwish Hayat shares her emotional reaction to Arshad Nadeem's victory

11:49 AM | 11 Aug, 2024

Huma Qureshi turns up the heat with new bold pictures

03:23 PM | 10 Aug, 2024

Mahira Khan’s precious gift from husband stolen

08:25 PM | 11 Aug, 2024

Urvashi Rautela stirs up social media with her new AI-generated reel

09:48 AM | 12 Aug, 2024

Cartoon Network Website shuts down as Warner Bros. Discovery shifts ...

Advertisement

Latest

12:08 PM | 13 Aug, 2024

Grand Azadi Parade set for tonight at PMA Kakul to mark Pakistan’s 77th Independence Day

Gold & Silver

03:03 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan against global upward trend

Forex

Currency Rates Today in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 13 August 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 13, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On Tuesday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.2 and selling rate was 305.35.

British Pound rate stayed at 355.1 for buying, and 357.10 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal howvered around 73.90.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Exchange Rates 13 August
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.2  280.5 
Euro EUR 303.2  305.35
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355.10 357.10 
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.8  76.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.90 74.60
Australian Dollar AUD 183.4 187
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.12 744.62
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.7
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.65 911.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.75 59.55
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 725.45 729.82
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 206.3
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.75
Swiss Franc CHF 319.35 325.35
Thai Baht THB 7.55 7.7

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: