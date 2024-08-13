Actress Nimra Khan survives kidnapping attempt in Karachi

Lollywood star Nimra Khan has escaped an alleged kidnapping attempt in country's largest city Karachi as she raised concerns over women's safety in Pakistan.

The Hangor star shared a video narrating her ordeal as she narrowly escaped a kidnapping attempt. where three armed men tried to force her into their vehicle at gunpoint.

Khan said she resisted and managed to escape but noted that no passerby helped her or stopped the abductors. Eventually, a passing family and hotel staff came to her rescue.

I am Muslim proudly but I am sorry being Pakistani I dont know what should I say, she captioned the post.

She broke down into tears, and questioned safety of women in Pakistan, sparking widespread outrage and calls for stronger protective measures.

The clip went viral, with many urging authorities to take action against the perpetrators.