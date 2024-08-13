Grand Azadi Parade set for tonight at PMA Kakul to mark Pakistan’s 77th Independence Day

RAWALPINDI – Independence Night Parade is set to be held at Pakistan Military Academy Kakul tonight to celebrate Pakistan's 77th Independence Day.

The Grand Azadi Parade will see top civil-military officials including Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir who will be the chief guest for the event.

Pakistan Military Academy cadets will show impressive drill and parade skills in a distinctive manner.

Armed forces personnel will pay special homage to the nation's martyrs and celebrate vibrant spirit.

Independence Day is being celebrated with zeal to highlight country's energetic and dynamic approach to commemorating its freedom, embodying the spirit of Pakistan Hai to Hum Hain.