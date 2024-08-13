BLF most wanted terrorist Shambeen killed by group members amid internal strife

Balochistan Liberation Front militant Shambin alias Shahak has been killed in by his own party members as the insurgents are facing internal conflicts.

Shambin was said to be the key leader of Indian-backed terror group Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF), which is attacking military officials and civilians.

Reports in local media suggest that Shambin was eliminated by fellow militant amidst escalating struggles for power and funding among Indian-backed terror organizations.

The deceased was a prominent BLF commander who was implicated in numerous attacks on security forces in Balochistan and had also been sought by law enforcement for orchestrating assaults.

The intensified power struggle and infighting within liberation force highlight growing volatility among these terrorist factions.