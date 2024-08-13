Pakistan mulls change in passport rules to facilitate applicants

ISLAMABAD – The federal government is planning to allow the citizens to apply for the passports in any city of Pakistan.
As per existing rules, the applicants are required to visit the passport offices in their home cities to apply for the new or renewal of the travel documents.
However, the Ministry of Interior sent a summary to the federal cabinet to abolish this restriction in order to facilitate masses.
Under the proposed rules, citizen would be allowed to submit applications for passports in any passport office instead of traveling back to their hometowns for it.
Furthermore, the applicants would also be able to deposit the fee for passport in any branch of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) after the approval of the amendments.
Back in March this year, the federal government approved a 50 percent increase in passport fee of various categories.
The revised passport fee structure came into effect immediately. The normal category fee for 36-page passport with five-year validity has been increased to Rs4,500 from previous Rs3,000. The urgent fee has been jacked up to Rs7,500 from Rs5,000.
The fee for passport with 10-year validity has been increased to Rs6,700 from Rs4,500 after an increase of Rs2,200. The urgent fee has been jacked up to Rs11,200 from previous Rs7,500.
The normal fee for 72-page passport with five year validity has been increased to Rs8,200 while new urgent fee has been fixed as Rs13,500.
After the latest revision, the normal fee for 100-page passport stands at Rs12,400 and urgent fee Rs20,200.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 13, 2024 in open market.
On Tuesday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.2 and selling rate was 305.35.
British Pound rate stayed at 355.1 for buying, and 357.10 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal howvered around 73.90.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|303.2
|305.35
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.10
|357.10
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.8
|76.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.90
|74.60
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.4
|187
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.12
|744.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.65
|911.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.45
|729.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|206.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.35
|325.35
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
