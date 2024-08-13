Pakistan mulls change in passport rules to facilitate applicants

ISLAMABAD – The federal government is planning to allow the citizens to apply for the passports in any city of Pakistan.

As per existing rules, the applicants are required to visit the passport offices in their home cities to apply for the new or renewal of the travel documents.

However, the Ministry of Interior sent a summary to the federal cabinet to abolish this restriction in order to facilitate masses.

Under the proposed rules, citizen would be allowed to submit applications for passports in any passport office instead of traveling back to their hometowns for it.

Furthermore, the applicants would also be able to deposit the fee for passport in any branch of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) after the approval of the amendments.

Back in March this year, the federal government approved a 50 percent increase in passport fee of various categories.

The revised passport fee structure came into effect immediately. The normal category fee for 36-page passport with five-year validity has been increased to Rs4,500 from previous Rs3,000. The urgent fee has been jacked up to Rs7,500 from Rs5,000.

The fee for passport with 10-year validity has been increased to Rs6,700 from Rs4,500 after an increase of Rs2,200. The urgent fee has been jacked up to Rs11,200 from previous Rs7,500.

The normal fee for 72-page passport with five year validity has been increased to Rs8,200 while new urgent fee has been fixed as Rs13,500.

After the latest revision, the normal fee for 100-page passport stands at Rs12,400 and urgent fee Rs20,200.