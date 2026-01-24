Is something cooking between Meerub Ali and singer Havi?

KARACHI – Pakistani actress Meerub Ali has drawn widespread attention on social media after singer Aburrahman Sajidd, popularly known as Havi, was spotted in photos and videos from her 24th birthday celebrations surfaced online

Fans quickly noticed the presence of a familiar personality among the guests, leading to a wave of speculation across various social platforms.

The shared glimpses from the celebration showed close friends and members of her inner circle enjoying the occasion. However, several pictures also featured singer Havi alongside Meerub, which captured the interest of fans and followers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Merub Ali (@meruub)

Adding to the curiosity, social media users pointed out that Meerub appeared to be wearing a coat with a design previously seen on Havi at another event.

These small yet noticeable details have since become a topic of discussion, with many users closely analyzing the images and sharing their own interpretations.

So far, neither Meerub Ali nor Havi has issued any statement regarding the circulating assumptions.

Their silence has only heightened public curiosity, turning what began as a simple birthday gathering into trending entertainment gossip and potential speculation about a new relationship.