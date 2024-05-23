Pakistan decides to revamp passport policy for ‘married women’

ISLAMABAD – The Directorate General of Immigration and Passports has constituted a committee to revamp passport policy, pertaining to the condition which makes it mandatory for a “married woman” to mention the name of her husband instead of the father on passport.

Director General Immigration and Passports, Mustafa Jamal Kazi revealed it during an interview with a private news channel, adding that the committee would put forth the suggestions to addresses discrepancies between the policies of the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) and the passport issuing authority regarding married women.

Under the existing policy, the passport of a married woman carries the name of her husband instead of her father. People have been raised objections over the discrepancies in the policies of both institutions, calling it discrimination against women.

The DG Passport said that women had to face difficulties when their passports use their father’s name instead of husband, especially when they are traveling with their children.

He said that policy will be revamped to end confusion in the system.