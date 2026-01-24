Latest

Gold price moves up by Rs6,500 to reach fresh highs in Pakistan

By Our Correspondent
2:50 pm | Jan 24, 2026
KARACHI – Gold and silver prices have hit fresh highs in Pakistan amid record-breaking spree in international market.

The price of one tola of gold has risen by Rs 6,500, reaching an all-time high of Rs521,162. Additionally, the price of 10 grams of gold saw a jump of Rs5,573, bringing it to Rs446,812.

Silver prices have also climbed, with one tola of silver increasing by Rs526 to reach Rs10,801. This marks a new peak for the precious metal in Pakistan.

On the global stage, gold has seen a notable surge, with the price rising by $65 per ounce, reaching $4,988.

This new high reflects a continued upward trend in the global gold market, driven by a variety of factors including economic uncertainty and geopolitical tensions.

A day earlier, the price of gold dropped by Rs800 per tola, bringing it down to Rs505,562. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs686, reaching Rs433,437.

