Literary icon Anwar Masood honoured with Tamgha-i-Imtiaz on Pakistan Day

Pakistan

07:42 PM | 23 Mar, 2024
ISLAMABAD – President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday conferred Anwar Masood, who is known for his comic poetry, with Tamgha-e-Imtiaz in recognition of contribution in the respective field. 

 He was honoured with the prestigious civilian award at an investiture ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr on eve of Pakistan Day. 

A moment of respect was witnessed during the ceremony when President Zardari left the stage to receive the literary icon and decorated the award on him. 

The president also gave away the awards to other trailblazers to acknowledge their services to the country. 

Hilal-i-Imtiaz was awarded to Dr Amjad Saqib for his contribution to the social sector through his non-profit organisation, Akhuwat.

The same award was conferred on former Punjab chief secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman.

Gold & Silver

03:24 PM | 22 Mar, 2024

Gold makes sharp decline in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Rupee open market rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 23 March 2024 rates here

Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on March 23, 2024.

USD to PKR

One US dollar to Pakistani rupee stands at 278.2, 1 Euro to PKR 301.45, 1 GBP to PKR 353.5, 1 SAR to PKR 73.8, and 1 AED to PKR 75.5.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 23 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.2 281.2
Euro EUR 301.45 304.45
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.55 76.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.8 74.5
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.92 748.92
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.74 39.14
Danish Krone DKK 40.58 40.98
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.63 35.98
Indian Rupee INR 3.36 3.47
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.92 915.92
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 59.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 168.56 170.56
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.19 26.49
Omani Riyal OMR 724.36 732.36
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.89 27.19
Swiss Franc CHF 313.78 316.28
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

