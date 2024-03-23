Literary icon Anwar Masood honoured with Tamgha-i-Imtiaz on Pakistan Day

ISLAMABAD – President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday conferred Anwar Masood, who is known for his comic poetry, with Tamgha-e-Imtiaz in recognition of contribution in the respective field.
He was honoured with the prestigious civilian award at an investiture ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr on eve of Pakistan Day.
A moment of respect was witnessed during the ceremony when President Zardari left the stage to receive the literary icon and decorated the award on him.
The president also gave away the awards to other trailblazers to acknowledge their services to the country.
Hilal-i-Imtiaz was awarded to Dr Amjad Saqib for his contribution to the social sector through his non-profit organisation, Akhuwat.
The same award was conferred on former Punjab chief secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman.
Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on March 23, 2024.
One US dollar to Pakistani rupee stands at 278.2, 1 Euro to PKR 301.45, 1 GBP to PKR 353.5, 1 SAR to PKR 73.8, and 1 AED to PKR 75.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.2
|281.2
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.55
|76.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.8
|74.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.92
|748.92
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.58
|40.98
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.63
|35.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.92
|915.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.56
|170.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
