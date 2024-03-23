Pakistan Day: Rahat Fateh, Juggan Kazim, Wasay conferred with civil awards

ISLAMABAD – Several Pakistani showbiz celebrities were honoured with prestigious civilian awards in recognition of their contribution to the field.

President Asif Ali Zardari conferred Hilal-i-Imtiaz on musician Rahat Fateh Ali Khan for his services in Arts/Qawwali/Singing field at an investiture ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr on the eve of the Pakistan Day.

Meanwhile, Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman conferred Tamgha-i-Imtiaz on actress Juggan Kazim at the provincial investiture ceremony.

On behalf of president, he also honoured actor and host Abdul Wasay Chaudhry with Tamgha-i-Imtiaz in the field of Arts, Film, Drama and Acting.

A total of 112 civil awards were presented by President Asif Ali Zardari to the recipients at the ceremony.

Prominent recipients of the awards were former Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar, politicians Raja Zafar ul Haq and Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Mufti Abdul Shakoor (late), mountaineer Naila Kiani, hockey player Salahuddin, poet Anwar Masood, and writer Iftikhar Arif.