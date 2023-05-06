Hiba Bukhari set to star in upcoming drama with Farhan Saeed

Hiba Bukhari swiftly rose to fame due to her exceptional acting prowess and down-to-earth persona. The Berukhi star has been in the industry for quite some time now as fans are hooked on her grandeur and charming personality.
Her fans now have a reason to rejoice as Bukhari and Lollywood heartthrob Farhan Saeed are coming together for an exciting new project.
Written by renowned playwright Hashim Nadeem and directed by the accomplished Saife Hasan, this drama promises to captivate audiences with its unique storyline. Set to be telecast on HUM TV, one of Pakistan's leading entertainment channels, the drama is eagerly awaited by fans and industry insiders alike.
According to Bukhari, drama is not limited to a single genre; it will incorporate action and romance elements. Her character is described as a "nice, shy, and sorted village girl" whose life undergoes a transformative journey.
Reflecting on her work experience, Bukhari expressed her delight in the project and her inclination towards portraying diverse and challenging characters. Shooting in extreme heat in the desert for action sequences presented its own set of difficulties, but she found the process immensely interesting and enjoyable. Her dedication and passion for her craft are evident as she eagerly awaits the release of the drama.
On the work front, Hiba was recently seen in Inteha e Ishq, Pehchaan and Ishq Nahin Aasan while Ahmed stunned fans with his roles in Mere Apne, Aitebaar, Roag, Ishq Nahin Aasan, and Muqaddar Ka Sitara. Meanwhile, Saeed was recently seen in Love Vaccine, Mere Humsafar, Badshah Begum and Meri Shehzadi.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 5, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.75
|288.65
|Euro
|EUR
|313.1
|316.1
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.1
|360.1
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.5
|78.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.85
|76.65
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188.5
|190.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.59
|762.59
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212
|214.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.04
|41.44
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.86
|42.26
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.15
|36.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.13
|935.13
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.62
|64.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.01
|177.01
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.72
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.03
|745.03
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.95
|78.65
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.59
|319.09
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.28
|8.42
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 225,200 on Saturday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs193,080.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Karachi
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Islamabad
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Peshawar
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Quetta
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Sialkot
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Attock
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Gujranwala
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Jehlum
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Multan
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Gujrat
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Nawabshah
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Chakwal
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Hyderabad
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Nowshehra
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Sargodha
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Faisalabad
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
|Mirpur
|PKR 225,200
|PKR 2,760
