Hiba Bukhari set to star in upcoming drama with Farhan Saeed

Hiba Bukhari swiftly rose to fame due to her exceptional acting prowess and down-to-earth persona. The Berukhi star has been in the industry for quite some time now as fans are hooked on her grandeur and charming personality.

Her fans now have a reason to rejoice as Bukhari and Lollywood heartthrob Farhan Saeed are coming together for an exciting new project.

Written by renowned playwright Hashim Nadeem and directed by the accomplished Saife Hasan, this drama promises to captivate audiences with its unique storyline. Set to be telecast on HUM TV, one of Pakistan's leading entertainment channels, the drama is eagerly awaited by fans and industry insiders alike.

According to Bukhari, drama is not limited to a single genre; it will incorporate action and romance elements. Her character is described as a "nice, shy, and sorted village girl" whose life undergoes a transformative journey.

Reflecting on her work experience, Bukhari expressed her delight in the project and her inclination towards portraying diverse and challenging characters. Shooting in extreme heat in the desert for action sequences presented its own set of difficulties, but she found the process immensely interesting and enjoyable. Her dedication and passion for her craft are evident as she eagerly awaits the release of the drama.

On the work front, Hiba was recently seen in Inteha e Ishq, Pehchaan and Ishq Nahin Aasan while Ahmed stunned fans with his roles in Mere Apne, Aitebaar, Roag, Ishq Nahin Aasan, and Muqaddar Ka Sitara. Meanwhile, Saeed was recently seen in Love Vaccine, Mere Humsafar, Badshah Begum and Meri Shehzadi.