Javed Sheikh, Samina Peerzada share their two cents on political turmoil in Pakistan
Pakistan's veteran actors Javed Sheikh and Samina Peerzada have shared their two cents regarding the current political situation being quite tense amid a no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan.
Sheikh, 57, was recently invited as a guest on Express Entertainment’s Ramadan transmission where he delved into details about the current political turmoil.
The Na Maloom Afraad 2 star stated that a deep cleanup of the system is definitely needed.
The host then asked him that among Imran Khan, Shehbaz Sharif and Fazl ur Rehman, who would he smile at, who would he take a selfie with and who would he politely ask to get down if he is in a lift with them.
Javed quipped that he will smile and take a selfie with Imran Khan and ask both Shehbaz Sharif and Fazl ur Rehman to get down from the lift, thus confirming his support for Khan.
Separately, veteran actress Samina Peerzada also extended her support to Imran Khan as she took to her Twitter handle and penned an inspirational note.
My Twitter family hum nay GhabrAna nahi hai Apnay Kaptaan ka saath nahi chhorna. Game toh ab shuru huwi hai. Hum Jeetaingay. Hamesha Such ki jeet hoti hai. Logon ki support hawa ka Rukh badal Degi. Pakistan zindabad— Samina Peerzada (@SaminaSays) April 9, 2022
With the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, several celebrities have lent support to Imran. They have entered the social media arena to publicly advocate for the prime minister.
