Opposition gears up to file reference in top court, citing violation of Constitution
Web Desk
08:00 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
NA Speaker Asad Qaiser 'refuses to allow' voting against PM Imran: reports
ISLAMABAD – Speaker Asad Qaiser has reportedly refused to allow the members to cast their votes amid the delay in voting on the no-confidence motion in National Assembly.

The Speaker has adjourned the session till 7.30 pm after it commenced at 10.30 pm earlier today, while he also refused to conduct voting against Prime Minister. Qaiser said he cannot betray as he has a 30-year relationship with the latter, the Geo News reported citing opposition sources.

Meanwhile, NA Secretariat said the session will likely continue till 12 am, while the premier has summoned a meeting of the federal cabinet at 9 pm.

Earlier, the session was halted for two hours as the Opposition held a consultative meeting in the Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif's chamber to discuss a counter-strategy for the government's alleged plan to prolong the session.

There are also reports that the opposition is gearing to file a petition in the Supreme Court against NA proceedings amid the delayed voting.

Zahid Hamid has reportedly been given the responsibility of preparing the petition which aimed to seek court intervention.

PTI government files review petition against ... 04:20 PM | 9 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has filed a petition seeking a review of the decision of the Supreme ...

Earlier in the day, the Imran Khan-led government filed a review petition in the Supreme Court challenging its decision to declare the ruling of the deputy speaker to dismiss the no-confidence resolution against the prime minister as unconstitutional.

Javed Sheikh, Samina Peerzada share their two cents on political turmoil in Pakistan
07:34 PM | 9 Apr, 2022

