16th Resistance International Film Festival opens for entries

The festival will be held in two time periods in coincidence with the auspicious Basij Week and on the 40th Anniversary of the declaration of the Imposed War on Iran and the commencement of the Sacred Defense.

The Secretariat of the Festival announced on June 2 this round will be held in two sections of competitive and parallel events. The first section is slated for the Sacred Defense week (September 21 – 27) and includes Health Defenders, Festival of Festivals, and the Provincial Election of the Basiji Filmmakers. The applicants can register and submit their works through the festival’s website from June 9 to August 20.

The Other international divisions of the competitive section such as the Main Competition, Resistance Prominent Martyr, Best Film Competition in the Absolute Sense, Narrations of Pen (Scriptwriting Competition), Reviews and Researches on the Films and the Cinema of the Revolution and Sacred Defense are slated for the Basij week (November 21-27.) The website will be open for the applicants from June 9 to September 26.

The parallel events of the festival include Script Writing, Direction, Visual Effects, Samaritan Cinema studies, Jurisprudence and Cinema, a Review of Samaritan Cinema, Rasoul Medal ceremony, Commemoration, Movie Weeks, Photo Exhibitions among other events.

The biennials Resistance International Film Festival was first held in 1983.