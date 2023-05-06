Sanam Jung takes a stand against body shaming

Sanam Jung, the versatile Pakistani actor, has taken a bold step in her latest drama to shed light on the sensitive issue of body shaming.

Playing an overweight woman in the drama titled Pyari Mona, Jung delivers a powerful message about self-acceptance and denounces society's outdated beauty standards. She recently took to social media to urge people to stop bullying others based on their appearance and instead promote kindness and empathy.

On Friday, Jung shared a poignant clip from Pyari Mona on her Instagram account. The clip features her character, Mona, tearfully expressing her happiness with her body to her mother. Drawing attention to the absurdity of beauty standards, Jung wrote, "On a daily basis, we make people feel pathetic about being the way they are, and for looking the way they do. It's high time we move on and look beyond physical features." She emphasized that this message extends beyond Mona's character and resonates with countless other girls who can relate to the struggles of body shaming. "Let's put an end to bullying, body shaming, and putting each other down. Live and let live," she concluded.

In an interview with BBC Urdu, Jung elaborated on the relatability of Mona's character, not only for ordinary people but also for celebrities. She acknowledged the pressure on celebrities to always look stunning, highlighting how the industry still favours individuals with a skinny body type. Jung emphasized the difficulties faced by individuals with healthier body sizes when it comes to getting styled in the showbiz industry.

The Pyaray Afzal actress then went on to describe how Pyari Mona stands out from mainstream television dramas. Unlike the common themes of love, infidelity, or familial conflicts, Pyari Mona focuses on mental health, depression, and body positivity. The drama aims to raise awareness about these important issues and challenge societal norms.

Jung expressed her happiness at the audience's response to the drama, noting that many people have personally connected with it. She shared encounters with fans who approached her and said, "Sanam, this is my story." The relatability of Pyari Mona has struck a chord with viewers, fostering a sense of empathy and understanding.

Interestingly, Jung initially rejected the script for Pyari Mona due to concerns about the public's response. However, upon reflection, she realized that the story mirrored her own experiences and acknowledged that many individuals might have undergone similar traumas. This realization prompted her to take on the challenging role and use it as a platform to address the issue of body shaming.

Directed by Ali Hasan, Pyari Mona also features a talented ensemble cast, including Adeel Hussain, Sabeeka Imam, Mashal Khan, and Adnan Jaffar, in prominent roles. With its focus on mental health, depression, and body positivity, the drama is making waves in the industry for its unique and meaningful storyline.