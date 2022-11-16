Sanam Jung's latest drama serial addresses the problem of fat-shaming

While the Pakistani drama industry is progressing, Lollywood's talented actress Sanam Jung didn't want to stay behind. The Dil e Muztar famed actress's career has seen many of her projects carefully selected and shedding light on sensitive topics. Fortunately, Jung's latest project will also prove to be a breath of fresh air for her fans and followers.

The Mohabbat Subh Ka Sitara Hai star is reportedly planning a comeback on HUM TV with Pyari Mona; a drama serial that revolves around the struggles of an overweight girl. The project will focus on the stigma around people who are constantly body-shamed and coerced to lose weight in order to look more appealing.

The trailer released features the Mere Humdum Mere Dost star with an impactfully pivotal role as she masterfully portrays 'Mona' for all the plus-sized individuals to feel empowered.

Social media users have lauded Jung for her choice of project and expressed their eagerness to watch an out-of-the-box idea presented on Pakistani television screens.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Mein Na Janoo, and Qarar. Jung's latest projects Pyari Mona, and Ab Nahi Milenge Hum are reportedly under production.