Nora Fatehi all set to lend her voice to FIFA World Cup 2022
Share
Bollywood dance and glam queen Nora Fatehi has added another jewel to her crown as she unlocks a major achievement by lend her voice together along with rapper Nicki Minaj to FIFA World Cup 2022 anthem “Light the Sky”.
Last month, it was reported that the Kusu Kusu dancer will be performing at the opening ceremony of the FIFA 2022 along with Shakira and Jennifer Lopez. The opening ceremony is all set to take place on November 20.
FIFA anthem Light the Sky is produced by RedOne, who is famous for Shakira’s Waka Waka and La La La.
'EVERYBODY! Lets go! The official hookstep challenge of @fifaworldcup anthem #lightthesky is on!! Post ur videos dancing the hookstep to my song, #Dancewithnora and tag @fifaworldcup and @rajitdev ! ill repost my favourite ones!
One lucky winner will join me on stage in Doha Qatar during my Live Fifa Fan fest performance November 29 !! ⚽️ ???? ???? ⚽️???????? which team are you routing for drop a flag in the comments !', the Dilbar dancer captioned her Instagram post.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Earlier in February 2020, Nora performed an Arabic and Indian dance fusion at the prestigious Lolympia Bruno Coquatrix in Paris, reports IndiaToday.
Nora Fatehi’s beach video goes viral 06:05 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi continues to exude vacation goals to the world and her recent Instagram post is proof that ...
- Ushna Shah explains why she refers to male colleagues as 'bhai'09:26 PM | 16 Nov, 2022
-
-
-
- Babar Azam moves up in latest T20I rankings07:44 PM | 16 Nov, 2022
-
-
- Zara Noor Abbas amuses fans with a hilarious dance video06:05 PM | 16 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022