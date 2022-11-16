Nora Fatehi all set to lend her voice to FIFA World Cup 2022 
Web Desk
08:31 PM | 16 Nov, 2022
Nora Fatehi all set to lend her voice to FIFA World Cup 2022 
Source: Nora Fatehi (Instagram)
Share

Bollywood dance and glam queen Nora Fatehi has added another jewel to her crown as she unlocks a major achievement by lend her voice together along with rapper Nicki Minaj to FIFA World Cup 2022 anthem “Light the Sky”.

Last month, it was reported that the Kusu Kusu dancer will be performing at the opening ceremony of the FIFA 2022 along with Shakira and Jennifer Lopez. The opening ceremony is all set to take place on November 20.

FIFA anthem Light the Sky is produced by RedOne, who is famous for Shakira’s Waka Waka and La La La.

'EVERYBODY! Lets go! The official hookstep challenge of @fifaworldcup anthem #lightthesky is on!! Post ur videos dancing the hookstep to my song, #Dancewithnora and tag @fifaworldcup and @rajitdev ! ill repost my favourite ones!

One lucky winner will join me on stage in Doha Qatar during my Live Fifa Fan fest performance November 29 !! ⚽️ ???? ???? ⚽️???????? which team are you routing for drop a flag in the comments !', the Dilbar dancer captioned her Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Earlier in February 2020, Nora performed an Arabic and Indian dance fusion at the prestigious Lolympia Bruno Coquatrix in Paris, reports IndiaToday.

Nora Fatehi’s beach video goes viral 06:05 PM | 10 Nov, 2022

Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi continues to exude vacation goals to the world and her recent Instagram post is proof that ...

More From This Category
Sanam Jung's latest drama serial addresses the ...
08:00 PM | 16 Nov, 2022
Umair Jaswal to play Shoaib Akhtar in biopic ...
08:56 PM | 16 Nov, 2022
Zara Noor Abbas amuses fans with a hilarious ...
06:05 PM | 16 Nov, 2022
Ushna Shah explains why she refers to male ...
09:26 PM | 16 Nov, 2022
Teaser of Iqra Aziz’s 'Aik Thi Laila' out now
05:05 PM | 16 Nov, 2022
Aamir Khan reveals the reason for taking a break ...
05:36 PM | 16 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sanam Jung's latest drama serial addresses the problem of fat-shaming
08:00 PM | 16 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr