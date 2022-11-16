Nora Fatehi all set to lend her voice to FIFA World Cup 2022 

Bollywood dance and glam queen Nora Fatehi has added another jewel to her crown as she unlocks a major achievement by lend her voice together along with rapper Nicki Minaj to FIFA World Cup 2022 anthem “Light the Sky”.

Last month, it was reported that the Kusu Kusu dancer will be performing at the opening ceremony of the FIFA 2022 along with Shakira and Jennifer Lopez. The opening ceremony is all set to take place on November 20.

FIFA anthem Light the Sky is produced by RedOne, who is famous for Shakira’s Waka Waka and La La La.

'EVERYBODY! Lets go! The official hookstep challenge of @fifaworldcup anthem #lightthesky is on!! Post ur videos dancing the hookstep to my song, #Dancewithnora and tag @fifaworldcup and @rajitdev ! ill repost my favourite ones!

One lucky winner will join me on stage in Doha Qatar during my Live Fifa Fan fest performance November 29 !! ⚽️ ???? ???? ⚽️???????? which team are you routing for drop a flag in the comments !', the Dilbar dancer captioned her Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Earlier in February 2020, Nora performed an Arabic and Indian dance fusion at the prestigious Lolympia Bruno Coquatrix in Paris, reports IndiaToday.