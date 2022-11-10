Nora Fatehi’s beach video goes viral

Nora Fatehi’s beach video goes viral
Source: Nora Fatehi (Instagram)
Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi continues to exude vacation goals to the world and her recent Instagram post is proof that she is a true globetrotter at heart.

Documenting and showing her precious moments, the Dilbar actress hilariously captioned her post as she explained that she is daydreaming about her Mauritius holiday.

Declaring that she "belongs to the beach," Nora has shared a montage featuring herself and friends, including Anup Surve, chilling on a yacht amidst the sea.

In the video, the Kusu Kusu star is busy clicking pictures and dancing her heart out with Anup. In between, She also says, “Ali, I wanna jump in the sea,” and jumps into the water. 

Recently, the popular Bollywood dancer shared a video to celebrate 40 million followers on Instagram.

